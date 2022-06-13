Happy to see rising number of women in armed forces: Kovind

He inaugurated platinum jubilee celebrations of Rashtriya Military School in Bengaluru

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of Defence forces, expressed happiness over the rising number of women in the country’s armed forces.

“As the Supreme Commander, I am happy to see the rising number of women in the armed forces, including in combat roles,” the president said, while inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rashtriya Military School at Bengaluru.

“I am happy to note that, recently, Captain Abhilasha Barak became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as a combat aviator. I am confident that the girl cadets, joining this prestigious school, will contribute to defending the nation and play their role in nation building,” Mr. Kovind said, while expressing happiness over Rashtriya Military Schools across the country providing admissions to girl cadets from this academic year.

Women in NDA

Pointing out that starting this year, the gates of the National Defence Academy have also been opened for girls, he said, “Our daughters are breaking many glass ceilings and setting new records in various fields, making the country proud. When I travel to different universities and institutes across the country, I witness many instances of girls outshining boys.”

Referring to the history of Rashtriya Military Schools, he said they were conceived with the aim of providing quality education to the wards of Army personnel. But later, the schools were opened to civilians.

National character

“I am happy to note that Rashtriya Military Schools are truly national in character. I am told that at present, cadets from 23 States are receiving education in this school. From Jammu & Kashmir to Kerala, the cadets here represent our unity in diversity. I am sure that this inter-mingling has helped the cadets to learn and appreciate the culture, language, and traditions of their fellow cadets,” he said.

Showering rich praises on the Rashtriya Military School Bengaluru set up in 1946, he said the school had come a long way and was being acknowledged as one of the finest boarding schools in the country. “The school can feel justifiably proud of its rich heritage. The alumni of this school have distinguished themselves,” he said. “It must be a matter of pride for all of you that one of your distinguished alumni, Capt. Gurbachan Singh Salaria was given the nation’s highest gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra, posthumously, for his courageous actions and making the supreme sacrifice during a UN operation in Congo,” he said.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were also present on the occasion.