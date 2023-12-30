ADVERTISEMENT

Happy news after Sankranti, says HDK on BJP-JD(S) seat sharing for LS polls

December 30, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he will give “happy news” after Sankranti about seat sharing with the BJP, his party’s alliance partner for Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the number of seats the JD(S) contested was not important for him or his party. “We are aiming at the NDA’s victory in all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State. Our focus is not on individual seats. It will be discussed and decided in Delhi based on the accurate survey reports,” he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not supporting the proposal for AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to be made the Prime Ministerial face of the INDIA bloc, he said: “While I am not batting for Mr. Kharge, I would welcome it if a Kannadiga becomes the Prime Minister. But Mr. Siddaramaiah being from the same State said Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister. Does the Dalit community still have faith in him?” 

