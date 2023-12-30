GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Happy news after Sankranti, says HDK on BJP-JD(S) seat sharing for LS polls

December 30, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he will give “happy news” after Sankranti about seat sharing with the BJP, his party’s alliance partner for Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the number of seats the JD(S) contested was not important for him or his party. “We are aiming at the NDA’s victory in all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State. Our focus is not on individual seats. It will be discussed and decided in Delhi based on the accurate survey reports,” he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not supporting the proposal for AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to be made the Prime Ministerial face of the INDIA bloc, he said: “While I am not batting for Mr. Kharge, I would welcome it if a Kannadiga becomes the Prime Minister. But Mr. Siddaramaiah being from the same State said Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister. Does the Dalit community still have faith in him?” 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.