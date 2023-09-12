Hanumanthanagar police station felicitated for best performance under QR code feedback system

September 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

It was in the second week of August when a Hoysala patrolling team based on information from 112 rushed to the spot and rescued a 25-year-old labourer from Assam who was allegedly inflicting injuries on himself with a knife and threatening passers-by in Srinagar.

After several minutes of struggle, the police managed to pin down the person and took him to the hospital, where he was in a critical condition. The victim was later found to be mentally challenged and refused treatment. Meanwhile, the police tracked down the mason under whom the victim was working to hand him over.

A few days later, the police, based on an SOS call, reached a house and rushed a woman to hospital on time after she had consumed poison over a domestic row. The victim was under depression and after a fight, decided to end her life after locking the house from inside. The police broke open the door and took her to the hospital on time, thus saving her life.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda on Monday rewarded the staff of Hanumanthanagar station, which has been selected as the best station under the QR code-based feedback system. This was the first station to be selected for the reward, which will now be a monthly affair.

Mr. Dayananda issued a certificate to Inspector Vinod Bhat and his staff members for quick and best responses to address grievances in August.

To provide effective and transparent services to the public, the city police have adopted “Janaspanda” a QR code-based feedback system where people can rate the police station and staff for the service they have received while visiting the station.

“We have deployed two women staff to receive the complainants and interact with the people visiting the station. This apart, the Hoysala teams have been directed to attend the calls in record time and provide best possible solutions,” Vinod Bhat, Inspector, Hanumanthanagar police station, said.

A majority of the people visiting the station insist that they should meet the inspector to discuss their issue, and a patient hearing for the maximum number of visitors will resolve half their problems on the spot, Mr. Bhat said .

The staff of the station have been directed to tackle issues, which they are empowered to resolve, on the spot. “The feedback mechanism for rating the station for their services and response of the people will be held every month. This will not only bring transparency, but also improve the efficiency of the system,” Mr. Dayananda said .