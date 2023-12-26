Hanuma Jayanti celebrations held in Hunsur

December 26, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The three-day Hanuma Jayanthi celebrations in Hunsur concluded with a grand procession on Tuesday.

The celebrations were marked by a colourful procession comprising tableaux and idols that passed through the streets of the town including the main road near the bus stand.

Mysuru Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simmha, Hunsur MLA Harish Gowda and former MLA H.P. Manjunath also participated in the celebrations.

The district administration had declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Hunsur town on Tuesday and beefed up security to ensure that no untoward incident took place.

The Mysuru district police led by its Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar held a flag march in the town on Monday evening ahead of the Hanuma Jayanthi procession. The police held a march along the route of the procession.

An estimated 1,800-strong police force had been deployed in Hunsur for the celebrations including 10 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 6 platoons of District Armed Reserve (DAR). The entire procession was also videographed.