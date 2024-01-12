Hangal moral policing issue turns into case of gang rape, attempted murder

January 12, 2024 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - Belagavi

The victims of an alleged offence of moral policing in Hangal in Haveri district, have told the court that they had suffered kidnap, attempt to murder and gang rape.

The woman said she suffered gang rape by seven accused persons. The man said that the accused had tried to kill them. The police have revised the case accordingly, under section 164 of the criminal procedure code.

The revised First Information Report now lists seven accused persons, most of the identified offenders from neighbouring villages. Of them, three have been arrested. The fourth accused who suffered an accident, has been admitted to the district hospital.

The woman has been sent to the government hospital in Hangal for medical examination.

Police arrested Aftab Makabul Ahmed Chandankatti, 24, Madarsab Mohammad Isak Mandakki, 23, and Abdul Khadar Jaffar Sab Hanchinmani, 28 , auto driver. The fourth accused Mohammad Saif Savikeri broke his leg when his bike rammed into a vehicle near Balur. He is undergoing surgery and will be arrested after he recovers, the police said.

BJP leader C.T. Ravi accused the government of trying to suppress some offences as the accused were from a minority community. “Some Ministers tend to think that it is okay if members of the minority community commit offences like rape,’‘ he told journalists in Bengaluru.

Haveri SP Anshu Kumar told journalists in Haveri on January 11 that a team led by M.S. Patil, deputy SP, Haveri and officers from Hangal, Shiggaon, Tadas, Hulgur and Haveri rural was constituted to investigate the case.

The earlier case filed in the Hangal police station had listed the offences under IPC relating to trespass, unlawful assembly and rioting, criminal intimidation, causing hurt, and assault or criminal force against women, with the intention to outrage their modesty.

“The earlier FIR was based on what the accused told local officers. We were not told about the gang rape. It was revised later, based on the victim’s statement before the court, media reports and a photo and video clip on social media,’‘ a senior officer said.

The accused had forcibly entered a lodge near Nalkara cross near Hangal, and assaulted a man and woman, accusing them to be an inter faith couple.

The alleged offence occurred on January 8. The case was registered on January 10. A revised FIR was filed on January 11.

According to the earlier first information report, the accused forcefully entered a room in Idigas Lodge near Nalkara Cross near Hangal on January 8th afternoon. They pulled out the man and woman who were in the room. They accused them of maintaining an inter-faith relationship. The accused abused the man and woman by using insulting terms. They tore the woman’s clothes, pushed her around and beat her up. They beat up the man by slapping him and kicking him. The accused threatened to kill the two victims.

The victims are from a neighbouring district and are about 30-40 years of age. The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Vinay Kyasanur, who works in the hotel.

