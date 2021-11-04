Hangal loss not a setback: Vijayendra

Hassan

04 November 2021 03:20 IST

BJP State vice president B.Y. Vijayendra said that the party’s defeat in Hangal should not be seen as a setback for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The CM and other leaders worked hard for the party in the elections, he told journalists in Hassan on Wednesday.

Mr. Bommai had been the Chief Minister only for a couple of months. He campaigned extensively for both seats. The party won one and lost another. “Everybody in the party will take the responsibility for the defeat,” he said.

The party would introspect on the way the campaign was held and find out the reasons for the defeat. “We will work out strategies to emerge stronger in the coming days,” he said.

On the party’s strength in Hassan, Me. Vijayendra said it had only one MLA in Hassan. “We should win at least five seats in Hassan district. I am confident that we will achieve it in the coming days,” he said.

He was in Hassan to visit Hasanamba Temple.