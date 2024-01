January 19, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Haveri police have arrested one more person in connection with the case of moral policing and gang rape in Hangal, taking the total number of arrested persons in the case to 11.

The name of the arrested has been given as Samiullah Lalanavar, a resident of Akki Alur in Hangal taluk. He was arrested in Belagavi.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police of Haveri C. Gopal, Samiullah is a tempo driver, who assisted the accused in the crime.

