Hangal defeat cause for concern for BJP central leadership

04 November 2021 02:10 IST

Arun Singh to visit State on November 8 to take stock of developments

The BJP’s shocking defeat in the byelection to Hangal Assembly constituency is learnt to have caused concern among the party’s central leadership, which will take stock of developments and incorporate these lessons in the party’s strategy for the 2023 Assembly elections.

The party leadership is said to be particularly concerned as Hangal is regarded as BJP bastion since its veteran leader late C.M. Udasi had represented it for a long time. The constituency falls in the Chief Minister’s home district of Haveri.

Though the party high command ensured smooth transfer of power from veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa to Mr. Bommai, the Hangal defeat has given raise to speculation that it could be an indication of resistance by the supporters of the erstwhile regime within the party to the new one.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh is arriving in Bengaluru on November 8 to take stock of developments after the bypoll results. He is expected to hold consultations with prominent party leaders, including the Chief Minister. It is learnt that the party high command is keen that its State unit should learn from the Hangal defeat while preparing for the 2023 Assembly elections.

CM for Delhi

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is visiting Delhi on November 6 to attend the party’s national executive to be held the next day. Speculations are rife that the issue of Hangal defeat may be discussed by the party central leaders on the sidelines of the executive as a prelude to the meeting to be held later by Mr. Arun Singh.

However, a few leaders in the State unit maintained that meetings on the sidelines would depend on schedule of leaders. But they too admit that irrespective of whether or not the central leaders discuss the bypoll issue with the Chief Minister, they are certainly concerned over the party State unit losing a seat despite having various clear advantages.

Mr. Bommai, who is spending Deepavali in Hubballi, reiterated before leaving from Bengaluru that the bypoll results were not an indicator of the electorate’s mood for 2023.