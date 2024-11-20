Hang till death accused who raped elderly woman, demands Bhovi-Waddar Sangha

Sri Siddarameshwar Bhovi-Waddar Sangha on Wednesday demanded death by hanging for an accused who raped an 80-year-old elderly woman at Chandrampalli village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district recently.

Founder-president of the sangha Ravichandra Guttedar, addressing a press conference here, said that Tayyab Fakeer of Ainoli village in Chincholi barged into the victim’s house at midnight on Sunday last and sexually assaulted her and threatened her against reporting it to anyone.

The victim was staying alone at home as all her three daughters are married and her elder son lives in Chandapur village with his family, while her younger son died last year after falling into a canal.

“The horrific incident numbs our senses. We just cannot imagine what the elderly woman, who was subjected to such brutality, must have gone through,” Mr. Ravichandra said.

The sangha will submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the district administration in Kalaburagi on November 23 demanding that the State government bear the medical expenses of the victim and extend compensation to her.