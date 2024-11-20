 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hang till death accused who raped elderly woman, demands Bhovi-Waddar Sangha

Published - November 20, 2024 06:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Siddarameshwar Bhovi-Waddar Sangha on Wednesday demanded death by hanging for an accused who raped an 80-year-old elderly woman at Chandrampalli village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district recently.

Founder-president of the sangha Ravichandra Guttedar, addressing a press conference here, said that Tayyab Fakeer of Ainoli village in Chincholi barged into the victim’s house at midnight on Sunday last and sexually assaulted her and threatened her against reporting it to anyone.

The victim was staying alone at home as all her three daughters are married and her elder son lives in Chandapur village with his family, while her younger son died last year after falling into a canal.

“The horrific incident numbs our senses. We just cannot imagine what the elderly woman, who was subjected to such brutality, must have gone through,” Mr. Ravichandra said.

The sangha will submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the district administration in Kalaburagi on November 23 demanding that the State government bear the medical expenses of the victim and extend compensation to her.

Published - November 20, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.