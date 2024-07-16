ADVERTISEMENT

Hang my son if he is found guilty: Revanna

Published - July 16, 2024 07:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna on the Vidhana Soudha premises on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Senior JD(S) member and former Minister H.D. Revanna on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that his son Prajwal Revanna, former Hassan MP accused of sexual abuse, could be hanged if found guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his first appearance in the House after his family was embroiled in the Hassan sexual abuse case, Mr. Revanna hit out at Director-General of Police Alok Mohan, dubbing him as “unfit” to be the top police officer.

Prajwal Revanna | Rise and fall

“If my son has committed wrongs, then let him be hanged. I will not say no,” said Mr. Revanna, who was also arrested on May 4 in the alleged abduction and illegal confinement case linked to a Hassan sexual abuse case.

Mr. Revanna stood up to speak after Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok drew a comparison between the manner in which the two special investigation teams — one probing the Hassan sexual abuse case and the other probing the alleged multi-crore scam in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation — have been functioning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I have been a member of this House for 25 years. I have spent 40 years in public life. Against me, some woman is brought to the Director-General’s office,” he said. The State police chief, he alleged, asked the woman to write a complaint in front of him. Irked over the statement of Mr. Revanna and a term he had used to describe the top police officer, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked Deputy Speaker Ramappa Lamani, who was in the chair, to expunge the comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US