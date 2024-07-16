GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hang my son if he is found guilty: Revanna

Published - July 16, 2024 07:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna on the Vidhana Soudha premises on Tuesday.

JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna on the Vidhana Soudha premises on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Senior JD(S) member and former Minister H.D. Revanna on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that his son Prajwal Revanna, former Hassan MP accused of sexual abuse, could be hanged if found guilty.

In his first appearance in the House after his family was embroiled in the Hassan sexual abuse case, Mr. Revanna hit out at Director-General of Police Alok Mohan, dubbing him as “unfit” to be the top police officer.

Prajwal Revanna | Rise and fall

“If my son has committed wrongs, then let him be hanged. I will not say no,” said Mr. Revanna, who was also arrested on May 4 in the alleged abduction and illegal confinement case linked to a Hassan sexual abuse case.

Mr. Revanna stood up to speak after Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok drew a comparison between the manner in which the two special investigation teams — one probing the Hassan sexual abuse case and the other probing the alleged multi-crore scam in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation — have been functioning.

“I have been a member of this House for 25 years. I have spent 40 years in public life. Against me, some woman is brought to the Director-General’s office,” he said. The State police chief, he alleged, asked the woman to write a complaint in front of him. Irked over the statement of Mr. Revanna and a term he had used to describe the top police officer, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked Deputy Speaker Ramappa Lamani, who was in the chair, to expunge the comment.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.