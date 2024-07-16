Hang my son if he is found guilty: Revanna

Senior JD(S) member and former Minister H.D. Revanna on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that his son Prajwal Revanna, former Hassan MP accused of sexual abuse, could be hanged if found guilty.

In his first appearance in the House after his family was embroiled in the Hassan sexual abuse case, Mr. Revanna hit out at Director-General of Police Alok Mohan, dubbing him as “unfit” to be the top police officer.

“If my son has committed wrongs, then let him be hanged. I will not say no,” said Mr. Revanna, who was also arrested on May 4 in the alleged abduction and illegal confinement case linked to a Hassan sexual abuse case.

Mr. Revanna stood up to speak after Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok drew a comparison between the manner in which the two special investigation teams — one probing the Hassan sexual abuse case and the other probing the alleged multi-crore scam in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation — have been functioning.

“I have been a member of this House for 25 years. I have spent 40 years in public life. Against me, some woman is brought to the Director-General’s office,” he said. The State police chief, he alleged, asked the woman to write a complaint in front of him. Irked over the statement of Mr. Revanna and a term he had used to describe the top police officer, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked Deputy Speaker Ramappa Lamani, who was in the chair, to expunge the comment.