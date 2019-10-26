Hang me if I’ve done wrong: D.K. Shivakumar

The Karnataka Congress party’s troubleshooter and former Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who walked out from Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court granted him bail in an alleged money-laundering case, arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday and told the law enforcement authorities to hang him if he had committed any wrong, and insisted that he had done none.

“I have not done anything wrong. Being a lawmaker, I am law-abiding person. Let they [ED/CBI] hang me if I have committed anything wrong,” Mr. Shivakumar said, addressing a crowded press conference.

Mr. Shivakumar, who was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate, said: “Injustice should not be done from the seat of justice” and that he would continue the legal battle till he obtained justice. “I don’t do any work that goes against my conscience... They [BJP] have made me stronger. There is no question of weakening, no question of surrendering. I will fight for justice,” he told presspersons.

The 57-year-old Vokkaliga strongman, who has his support base in parts of old Mysuru region of Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagaram, and Mandya, described himself as “an agriculturist by birth, businessman by profession, educationist by choice, and politician by passion.”

Recalling his days in Tihar Jail in the national capital, Mr. Shivakumar said: “During my jail days, I introspected on why the situation came upon me. My election affidavits have been analysed from various angles and some saw it wearing coloured spectacles. But, everything is in public domain. I did my duty..... but destiny decides everything.”

Acknowledging the support extended to him by leaders and the public in Karnataka and New Delhi, the Congress leaders said: “Let the Almighty give me the strength to repay the debt of people who loved and supported me through out this period.”

Mr. Shivakumar, who did not mention Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah by name during the hour-long press conference, said: “The law is above all. The ED has challenged the Delhi Court’s ruling in the Supreme Court. I don’t want to comment on that... The probe is underway.”

Earlier, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao welcomed Mr. Shivakumar and took potshots at the BJP saying that the party has been targeting the Congress since the announcement of elections to the State assembly in 2018.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara visited D.K. Shivakumar at his residence on Sunday morning.