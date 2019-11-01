Handloom weavers take out protest march

Handloom weavers took out a protest march in Ramdurg on Thursday against a recent circular from the State government that has fixed flood loss compensation at ₹ 25,000 per weaver.

They said that this was in contravention of the assurances given by Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa who promised to release ₹ 25,000 per loom lost.

“On October 3, a delegation of weavers met the Chief Minister in Belagavi and made it clear that most weavers had more than one loom and they were suffering because their houses were inundated. This had happened in Ramdurg and the old Belagavi city, apart from other towns and villages in the district,” they added.

He agreed to release ₹ 25,000 per loom that was damaged. He acted on his promise and issued an order on October 18. However, the State government has modified the order and said that a compensation of ₹ 25,000 will be paid per weaver and not per loom.

“This order should be withdrawn and the earlier order should be implemented,” they said.