Handloom supporters petition CM to start Mahatma Gandhi Vastrodyama

June 26, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The All India Federation of Handloom Organisations has urged the State government to set up Mahatma Gandhi Vastrodyama that will liaison between the market and producers of eco-friendly handwoven and khadi fabric, besides integrating various producers of natural fibres.

In a petition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, it said that the entity will provide design support, quality assurance, fair price to producers, and marketing support to all handloom and khadi co-operatives and producer organisations such as Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation (KHDC), silk corporation, and wool corporation. It also sought revival of KHDC to produce school uniforms under Vidya Vikasa scheme and provide year-round employment and fair wages to handloom weavers. The government should also release funds in time, the petition said.

It pointed out that there were about 40,000 weavers in the State, 50% of whom were women, earning a meagre wage of ₹200 per day for six to eight hours of work in poorly ventilated places.

The organisation also sought a comprehensive study and review of rules and regulations of the Handloom and Textiles Department. It urged the government to review its current schemes that benefit handloom workers and implement new schemes to cover basic needs of weavers that includes home loans at zero or very low interest rate, zero per cent loans to buy new looms, comprehensive health insurance for weavers and their families, and free education for children of weavers.

