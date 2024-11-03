GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Handloom sector needs protection, promotion, says Shivanand Patil

The State government is supporting weavers through schemes, as the sector is on the verge of extinction, according to the Minister

Published - November 03, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Shivanand Patil taking a look at a rug on display at the Haathkarga expo in Dharwad on Sunday.

Minister Shivanand Patil taking a look at a rug on display at the Haathkarga expo in Dharwad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

There is an immediate need for protecting and promoting the handloom sector as it is on the verge of extinction in the face of industrialisation and urbanisation, Minister Shivanand Patil said in Dharwad on Sunday.

He was speaking after inaugurating Haathkarga Handloom Fair organised at the Institute of Engineers there.

Handloom material and artefacts are on display in the 62 stalls put up in the exhibition, including some reserved for artisans from other States. The expo-cum-sale will be open till November 14.

The Minster urged the people to encourage the sector by purchasing handloom products.

“The development of the sector is everyone’s responsibility. It is not just enough that the government supports the sector,” he said.

“The State government is taking several steps to support weavers. We have introduced and continued several incentive schemes and projects for the growth of the sector. Under the Nekar Samman Yojana, the State government has released around ₹50 crore to one lakh powerloom weavers and ₹22 crore to 44,000 handloom weavers,” he said.

“Each beneficiary has received around ₹5,000,” he said.

He said that the government has released ₹31 lakh to 44 handloom weavers cooperative societies under the Mitavyaya Nidhi Yojana for 2024-2025. A sum of ₹54 lakh was released to 15 societies under the 20% Concession Scheme.

The government is also supporting organisations that hold exhibitions and other events, he said.

He said that the Haathkarga Fair is being organised to showcase the rich cultural tradition of handloom sector in India and to honour the efforts of weavers who have continued in the profession despite facing several serious hurdles.

They have been playing an important role in showcasing the rich history and tradition of India through their art and craft, he said.

Managing director of Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation Varneet Negi, divisional joint director Shivaraj Kulkarni, Ramanand Kulkarni and others were present.

