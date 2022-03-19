Handloom, handicrafts expo at JSS Mysore Urban Haat

A special handloom and handicrafts exhibition will be held at JSS Mysore Urban Haat situated on the Ring Road in Hebbal Industrial Area in the city from March 22 to April 4.

The twin expos, which coincide with Ugadi celebrations, has been organised by JSS Mysore Urban Haat in association with the Office of Development Commissioner (Handlooms) and Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi.

Samskruti 2022

More than 60 weavers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and representing weavers’ cooperative societies across the country will be participating in the special handloom expo called Samskruti 2022 to exhibit and sell their products.

The products will be made available to the consumers at a discount of 20 per cent, said a press statement from the organisers.

The products include various types of sarees, Pashmina shawls, Madurai tie and dyes, blankets, flooring and other handloom products.

The main purpose of the exhibition with a theme “My Handloom My Pride” is to provide a market for handloom products and ensure their survival.

More than 40 craftsmen from various States will participate in the handicraft exhibition at JSS Urban Haat.

The items available include Kolhapur slippers, home decorative pitchers, furniture, dresses from Delhi, Gujarat state colours and artifacts, paintings, embroidery, traditional dolls, pearl jewellery from Hyderabad, vegetable print dress material from Tamil Nadu, carpets, leathers, bronze statues, foot mats, Karnataka pottery, Channapatna dolls, clay pitchers and flower pots.

COVID-19 precautions

Precautionary measures against COVID-19 will be in place at the exhibition.

The exhibition will be inaugurated at 4 p.m. on March 22, said a statement from H R Mahadevaswamy, Joint Director, JSS Technical Education Division, Mysuru. More information can be obtained from 96866 77232 or 81975 83261.