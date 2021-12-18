Handloom expo at JSS Urban Haat

A handloom expo featuring exhibition and sale of handloom products from across the country got underway at the JSS Urban Haat on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

The exhibition is being conducted by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Cauvery Handlooms, Bengaluru and the Department of Handloom & Textile & Commerce, Government of Karnataka in association with JSS Mysore Urban Haat.

A release said the exhibition will be on till January 2, 2022 and more than 60 weavers and weavers’ societies from across the country will be participating in it. The handloom wares on exhibition and sale include materials from Kanjivaram, Molkalmuru, Jaipur, Bhagalpur etc., apart from dress materials from Kashmir, Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat etc.

The organisers said the sale proceeds will help the artisan community directly and for the benefit of the people of Mysuru, KSRTC has a bus service (No.117) to provide for transportation. The exhibition will be open from 10.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all the days, the release added.