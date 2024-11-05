Handloom expo at JSS Urban Haat from November 8 to 21

A State-level handloom exhibition titled “Haathkhargha Mela” or “My Handloom, My Pride” will be held at JSS Mysore Urban Haat at Outer Ring Road in Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru from November 8 to 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised jointly by the Development Commissioner (Handloom), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Director of Department of Handloom and Textile Development, Government of Karnataka, Karnataka State Co-operative Handloom Weavers Federation Ltd., the handloom exhibition will be inaugurated at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 8.

“This event aims to provide greater market access for handloom products created by weavers and co-operatives, ensuring that these unique crafts do not fade away. It will empower families reliant on weaving as a livelihood by offering them a platform to sell their products under one roof,” said a press statement issued jointly by Managing Director of Cauvery Handlooms, Bengaluru, J P Srinivas Murthy and Deputy Director, Department of Handloom and Textiles, Mysuru, Rangaswamy K.

The exhibition will feature over 75 handloom weavers and artisans, showcasing a rich variety of handloom products from across Karnataka. The products include handloom items from 15 States including silk and cotton sarees, bedsheets and other textiles crafted from blended yarns, said the press statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.