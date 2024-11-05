ADVERTISEMENT

Handloom expo at JSS Urban Haat from November 8 to 21

Published - November 05, 2024 09:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The exhibition will feature over 75 handloom weavers and artisans, showcasing a rich variety of handloom products from across Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

A State-level handloom exhibition titled “Haathkhargha Mela” or “My Handloom, My Pride” will be held at JSS Mysore Urban Haat at Outer Ring Road in Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru from November 8 to 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised jointly by the Development Commissioner (Handloom), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Director of Department of Handloom and Textile Development, Government of Karnataka, Karnataka State Co-operative Handloom Weavers Federation Ltd., the handloom exhibition will be inaugurated at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 8.

“This event aims to provide greater market access for handloom products created by weavers and co-operatives, ensuring that these unique crafts do not fade away. It will empower families reliant on weaving as a livelihood by offering them a platform to sell their products under one roof,” said a press statement issued jointly by Managing Director of Cauvery Handlooms, Bengaluru, J P Srinivas Murthy and Deputy Director, Department of Handloom and Textiles, Mysuru, Rangaswamy K.

The exhibition will feature over 75 handloom weavers and artisans, showcasing a rich variety of handloom products from across Karnataka. The products include handloom items from 15 States including silk and cotton sarees, bedsheets and other textiles crafted from blended yarns, said the press statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US