GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Handloom expo at JSS Urban Haat from November 8 to 21

The exhibition will feature over 75 handloom weavers and artisans, showcasing a rich variety of handloom products from across Karnataka

Published - November 05, 2024 09:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A State-level handloom exhibition titled “Haathkhargha Mela” or “My Handloom, My Pride” will be held at JSS Mysore Urban Haat at Outer Ring Road in Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru from November 8 to 21.

Organised jointly by the Development Commissioner (Handloom), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Director of Department of Handloom and Textile Development, Government of Karnataka, Karnataka State Co-operative Handloom Weavers Federation Ltd., the handloom exhibition will be inaugurated at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 8.

“This event aims to provide greater market access for handloom products created by weavers and co-operatives, ensuring that these unique crafts do not fade away. It will empower families reliant on weaving as a livelihood by offering them a platform to sell their products under one roof,” said a press statement issued jointly by Managing Director of Cauvery Handlooms, Bengaluru, J P Srinivas Murthy and Deputy Director, Department of Handloom and Textiles, Mysuru, Rangaswamy K.

The exhibition will feature over 75 handloom weavers and artisans, showcasing a rich variety of handloom products from across Karnataka. The products include handloom items from 15 States including silk and cotton sarees, bedsheets and other textiles crafted from blended yarns, said the press statement.

Published - November 05, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.