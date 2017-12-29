Handloom exhibition in Mysuru

Thousands of saris will be on display at the national handloom exhibition to begin at the JSS Urban Haat at Hebbal industrial area on Friday. The exhibition will be on till January 14.

Among the varieties that will be displayed are Kanchivaram silk, Molakalmuru, Bengali cotton, Banaras, chikan embroidery, Maheshwari from Madhya Pradesh, Sambalpuri from Odisha, Gadwal silk, Patola silk from Gujarat, and cotton. The event is being organised by JSS Urban Haat and the Department of Handlooms and Textiles. People from at least 17 States, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, are to take part in the fair, which will be held under the banner ‘Kai Magga Mela-Samskruthi-2017’.

Janardhan, deputy director of the department, and Shivananjaswamy, director of Urban Haat told reporters on Thursday that a rebate of 20% will be offered on all purchases at the exhibition by the Union government. The aim is to promote those involved in handloom production and to encourage people to buy and use handlooms.

More than 50 shops have been erected at the Urban Haat premises. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days of the exhibition.

Public Works Minister H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the exhibition at 4 p.m. on Friday.