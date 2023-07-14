Handloom art exhibition in Hampi

July 14, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The JSW Foundation, a social development wing of JSW Group, organised “Woven Narratives”, a unique exhibition of Indian handlooms curated by textile designer, writer and curator Mayank Mansingh Kaul, at Hampi in Vijayanagar district on Friday.

The exhibition is being showcased at Hampi Art Labs in honour of the G20 Sherpa Delegation, G20 Culture Working Group and Ministry of Culture, Government of India. India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and chairperson of JSW Foundation Sangeeta Jindal inaugurated the exhibition.

Ms. Jindal said that the objective of the exhibition is to showcase the country’s extraordinary range of fabrics and fashions, patterns and designs to the G20 delegates.

Mr. Kant said that the Indian cultural and creative industries have always made a significant impact on the global creative economy. As the G20 Sherpa of India, “we are committed to promoting these industries for their national and global economic value,” he added.

The handloom sector, a vital component of India’s creative economy, holds a prominent position after agriculture. This exhibition, curated by the culture working group team, Ministry of Culture, and JSW Foundation, has showcased the diverse material, processes and designs of handlooms from different parts of the nation.

The exhibition showcases the rich textile tradition of the country and narrates the stories of global influences. Both archival textiles and contemporary renditions are on display, along with some of the works from modern and contemporary artists Monika Correa, Astha Butail and Bappaditya Biswas.

