Handicrafts mela in Belagavi from Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

Laghu Udyog Bharati will organise Gram Shilpa Mela 2022 where handicrafts and village and home industry products will be showcased in Belagavi.

Products of over 200 crafts persons or groups from eight States will be on exhibition and sale. Priority is being given to small artisans and groups of women, Laghu Udyog Bharati State unit president Sachin Sabnis told journalists in Belagavi on Monday.

Products on display will include wood work, handloom, native medicine, stone and metal sculptures, cow-based products, Khadi, glass, mud and leather and traditional music instruments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some artisans will demonstrate their craft on the spot. Experts will speak on village industries and opportunities for village artisans,’‘ organising committee member Gurudatt Kulkarni said.

Minister for Mines and Geology Halappa Achar will inaugurate the three-day event on the Sardar School Grounds on Friday. Minister for Textiles and Handlooms Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, chairman of Belgaum Foundry Cluster Ram Bhandare, Handicrafts Development Commissioner Shanta Manu, RSS leader Arvind Rao Deshpande, MPs, MLAs and others will be present.