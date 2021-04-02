Artisans from many States showcasing products at JSS Urban Haat till April 11

Ahead of Ugadi this month, a special handloom and handicrafts expo has been brought here exclusively by JSS Urban Haat. The exhibition concludes on April 11.

With the support of Department of Textile Development, Ministry of Textiles, Karnataka State Cooperative Handloom Weavers’ Association and others, the ongoing expo is showcasing a variety of handloom products marketed directly by skilled artisans from various States. Weavers and their cooperatives from faraway places have brought their specialised and impressive creations to Mysuru.

More than 60 stalls at the expo showcases crafts from across India, especially from the North East. One of the stalls sells products made from reed grass and they include baskets, mats, brooms, and slippers.

Decorative items made from marble have been drawing visitors’ attention over their intricate work. For those wishing to decorate their house, there are many options in bamboo.

With summer on, a variety of earthen pots are on display and the demand for mud pots for storing drinking water has gone up. Cooking utensils, vases, baskets and decorative items made in clay in traditional designs are on display.

The special handloom fair has attracted artisans from Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Haryana, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.