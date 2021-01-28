Handicraft expo at JSS Urban Haat

Mysuru

28 January 2021 22:58 IST

Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar, an exhibition of handicrafts and textiles, will be held at the JSS Mysuru Urban Haat from January 29 to February 7, according to a release.

It is part of the initiative by the Union Ministry of Textiles to organise 300 mega marketing events across the country and to provide direct marketing avenues to the artisans.

The event is being organised in association with JSS Mahavidyapeetha and will provide direct marketing linkage between artisans and customers. About 100 artisans and craftspersons from all over India are also participating in it and they will get a feel of the tastes and needs of the consumers.

Advertising

Advertising

The major crafts that will be on display are exquisite wood carvings, stone carvings, bronze icons, wood inlay items, terracotta, papier mache, carpets, durries, imitation jewellery, wooden lacquerware, pearl jewellery, batik, leather craft, kalamkari painting, Tanjore/Mysuru painting etc. from the southern States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Artistic leather chappals of Maharashtra, stuffed toys, Kutch embroidery, dhokra casting from Chattisgarh, Chanderi sarees, Patola sarees, Pattachitra, silver filigree from Odisha, chittal patti, cane and bamboo, dry flower items from North Eastern States, cut glass jewellery, carpets, art metal works from Uttar Pradesh, stone artware, printed textiles, Madhubani paintings of Bihar, phulkari from Punjab, leather items, lac bangles will also be displayed.

The release said this is a direct sale of handicrafts by manufactures to buyers. The stalls are provided free of cost and will be a unique event showcasing the exquisite handicraft creations from all over the country under one roof. Pratap Simha, MP, Mysuru, will inaugurate the exhibition on January 29 at 4 p.m. and the event will be open to public from 10.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. till February 7, the release added.