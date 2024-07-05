Hand over MUDA scam to CBI: Shettar

Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that as the name of Chief Minister Sidaramaiah had come up in the MUDA scam, the case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for thorough investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Shettar said that now, a clarification about the 50:50 ratio being followed in allotment was being circulated. First, those giving the clarification should read what allotment guidelines were in force and then speak, he said.

On Mr. Siddaramaiah’s clarification that the site allotment was done during the BJP rule and he had no role in it, Mr. Shettar said that as the CM had got sites allotted in his wife’s name, he was trying to mislead the public. “His role is significant in the whole case and naturally the CM is accountable. So handing over the case to CBI will bring out the truth,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shettar alleged that the summons issued to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in a POCSO case was nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the public from the scams of the State government.

He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was yet to be come mature. “We had hoped that after becoming the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he would act in a mature way. However he is yet to come out of his childishness,” he said.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties failed to maintain the decorum of the Lok Sabha and behaved in an irresponsible manner and showed disrespect to the Prime Minister’s speech.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.