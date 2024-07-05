GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hand over MUDA scam to CBI: Shettar

Published - July 05, 2024 10:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Jagadish Shettar

Jagadish Shettar | Photo Credit: PTI

Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that as the name of Chief Minister Sidaramaiah had come up in the MUDA scam, the case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for thorough investigation.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Shettar said that now, a clarification about the 50:50 ratio being followed in allotment was being circulated. First, those giving the clarification should read what allotment guidelines were in force and then speak, he said.

On Mr. Siddaramaiah’s clarification that the site allotment was done during the BJP rule and he had no role in it, Mr. Shettar said that as the CM had got sites allotted in his wife’s name, he was trying to mislead the public. “His role is significant in the whole case and naturally the CM is accountable. So handing over the case to CBI will bring out the truth,” he said.

Mr. Shettar alleged that the summons issued to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in a POCSO case was nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the public from the scams of the State government.

He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was yet to be come mature. “We had hoped that after becoming the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he would act in a mature way. However he is yet to come out of his childishness,” he said.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties failed to maintain the decorum of the Lok Sabha and behaved in an irresponsible manner and showed disrespect to the Prime Minister’s speech.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / ministers (government) / state politics / crime, law and justice / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / sexual assault & rape / Rahul Gandhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.