ADVERTISEMENT

Hanagal gang-rape case: one more arrested; two policemen suspended

January 16, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The total number of arrests in the case has now gone up to eight

The Hindu Bureau

The Haveri police have arrested one more accused in the moral policing and gang-rape case reported from Hanagal.

Mafeed Onikeri, 23, of Akki Alur was arrested on Tuesday and with this, the total arrests in the case have risen to eight.

Suspended

Meanwhile, police inspector of Hanagal S.R. Sridhar and constable Iliaz Shetasanadi have been suspended for their “negligence” in the discharge of duties.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police, Haveri Anshu Kumar, also said the case would be now investigated by Additional Superintendent of Police C. Gopal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US