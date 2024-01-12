Hanagal case: Accused were involved in another ‘moral policing’ incident, say police

January 12, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Belagavi

Investigation by police officials into the alleged “moral policing” and gang rape incident in Hanagal in Haveri district has revealed that some of the accused were involved in a similar offence in Haveri district a month ago.

District police are in possession of an earlier video clip in which two of the accused in the Hanagal case - Aftab Maqbul Ahmed Chandanakatti and Madarasab Mohammad Isak Mandakki - are clearly visible. The duo, along with some other youth, are seen harassing a Muslim girl. They repeatedly threaten to expose her “misdeeds” before her family, even as she pleads innocence.

A senior police officer said that the investigators were looking into the history of all the accused. “We have some definite information about the accused that may lead us to strengthening the case against the arrested and to catch hold of the other accused,’‘ the officer said. SP Anshu Kumar said that “moral policing” would not be tolerated and that the accused would be brought to justice. He said police beat would be increased in sensitive areas.

The victims of Hanagal in Haveri district have told the court that they had suffered kidnap, attempt to murder, and gang rape. The woman said she suffered gang rape by seven accused persons. The man said that the accused had tried to kill them. The police have revised the case accordingly, under Section 164 of the criminal procedure code.

The revised FIR now lists seven accused persons, most of the identified offenders from neighbouring villages. Of them, three have been arrested. The police arrested Aftab Makabul Ahmed Chandankatti, 24, Madarsab Mohammad Isak Mandakki, 23, and Abdul Khadar Jaffar Sab Hanchinmani, 28, auto driver. The fourth accused Mohammad Saif Savikeri broke his leg when his bike rammed into a vehicle near Balur. He is undergoing surgery and will be arrested after he recovers, the police said.

The woman has been sent to the government hospital in Hangal for medical examination.

The alleged offence occurred on January 8. The case was registered on January 10. A revised FIR was filed on January 11 about the incident that occurred in a lodge in Hangar when accused forcefully entered a room and attacked them for maintaining an inter-faith relationship.

