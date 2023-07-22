Hamsalekha releases book penned by H.C. Mahadevappa

July 22, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Renowned music director Hamsalekha on Saturday, July 22, released a Kannada book titled ‘Samvidhanada Neralalli’ (Under the shade of Constitution) authored by Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa.

At the function organised at Kalamandira in Mysuru to release the book, Mr. Hamsalekha referred to the title of the book and said the Indian Constitution was a large tree providing shade to all. But, instead of closing their eyes and going to sleep under the shade provided by the Constitution, people of the country should dream big and make efforts to realise their dreams.

Mr. Hamsalekha disclosed that controversy generated over certain remarks he had made on “food” habits too finds mention in book with the author pointing out that it was the Constitution that defended the music director’s observations. Even if the Constitution had protected him, Mr. Hamsalekha said it was the Bhim Parivar stretching from Chamarajanagar to Bidar that stood solidly behind him.

He lauded Mr. Mahadevappa’s efforts to document his observations as a politician, both when he was in power and when he was out of power. The music director regretted that leaders of yesteryear like Kengal Hanumanthaiya and D. Devaraj Urs did not write their autobiographies as such efforts would have been helpful to the society.

He said the progressive thinkers should also pen their experiences so that the younger generation can be benefited from it.

Mr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said that the book was a compilation of his views, stands and opinion on various issues and thanked the gathering for gracing the function organized to release the book.

Critic K.Y. Narayanaswamy, who also spoke on the occasion, said Mr. Mahadevappa had documented his social and political experiences in the book. Writer Banjagere Jayaprakash, who presided over the function, described Mr. Mahadevappa’s as a “rare” politician, who had addressed sensitive issues in the book without using any offensive word and giving value to principles.

