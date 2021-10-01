Hamsalekha, Praveen Godkhindi to perform at palace events

MYSURU

01 October 2021 18:43 IST

Artists from within the State given opportunity to perform in the low-key celebrations

The list of artists performing at the cultural events to be held on the palace premises here on the occasion of Dasara festivities has been announced.

The palace is the sole venue for the cultural events as no other music and dance programmes are being organised this year in view of low-key festivities.

No artist from other States has been invited this year as opportunity has been given to the local artistes.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be inaugurating the events at the palace and also present the Sangeeth Samman award on October 7 at 6 p.m.

Daily, the events begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 9 p.m., in view of the night curfew which is in force from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On the inaugural day, artists from the Prabhat Group in Bengaluru will present Karnataka Vaibhava, a dance drama, at 7 p.m.

On day two, recitation of folk songs by Malavalli Mahadevaswamy and Appagere Thimmaraju, violin concert by Hosahalli Venkataramu and team, and “Kannada Dindima” by Y.K. Muddukrishna and team will be held.

H.N. Bhaskar and troupe will present Sangeeth Durbar on October 9 at 6 p.m. This will be followed by Desi Samskruthi Habba by music director Hamsalekha and team at 7 p.m.

Amoga Varsha Drum Collective from Bengaluru will be presenting an ensemble of various instruments at 6 p.m. followed by ghazals by Shanthala Vattam and team at 6.45 p.m. on October 10. Singer Kavita Malnad and team will perform “Madhura Madhuravee Manjulagana '' at 7.30 p.m. the same day.

Artistes from other districts have also been given an opportunity to perform as Shreya Prahlad Kulkarni from Bagalkot will perform a dance presentation at 7.30 p.m. Sheshagiri Rao and team from Raichur will recite Dasavani at 8.15 p.m. on October 11. At 6 p.m. the same day, the celebrated police band of Mysuru will present a concert.

On October 12, Praveen Godkhindi and Shadaz Godkhindi will present flute jugalbandi at 8 p.m. Prior to this event, Adithi Prahlad will present light music at 6 p.m. and Muddumohan and team will present Hindustani music at 7 p.m.

On the final day, Jayathirtha Mevundi will present a Hindustani concert at 6 p.m. followed by Ranga Geethe by Jayashree B. and team at 7 p.m. and dance drama by Sridhar Jain at 8 p.m.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar and Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture Sunil Kumar released the posters of Dasara cultural events at the palace, during the launch of Dasara website here on Friday. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and others were present.