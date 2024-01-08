Hamsalekha, Medha Patkar to be honoured at Sharana Mela in Koodalasangama

January 08, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Music director and writer Hamsalekha and social activist Medha Patkar will be honoured with Lingananda Sri and Basavaatmaje awards, respectively, during the 37th Sharana Mela to be held at Mahamane Mahamutt in Koodalasangama of Bagalkot district from January 12 to 14.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, seer of Allamaprabhu Yoga Peetha at Allamagiri in Maharashtra Sri Basavakumar Swami said that the 37th Sharana Mela will begin with the inauguration of the 33rd convention of Rashtriya Basava Dala in the presence of Mate Gangadevi of Koodalasangama and Basavalinga Pattadevaru of Bhalki on January 12 at 10.30 a.m.

And, the same evening, there will be a session on women.

Sri Basavakumar Swami said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accompanied by his Cabinet colleague Eshwar Khandre will inaugurate the 37th Sharana Mela on January 13 at 10.30 a.m.

They will also inaugurate the renovated Sharana Loka museum.

Mr. Hamsalekha and Ms. Medha Patkar will be honoured with awards, he said.

The Sharana Mela is expected to witness the participation of around 3 lakh people and accordingly, food and accommodation arrangements have been planned.

Devotees of the Basava Dharma Peetha and followers of Basavanna have taken the responsibility of organising the three-day event, he said.

President of Lingayat Dharma Mahasabha Shivalingappa B. Jodalli said that during the event various sessions will be held along with daily sessions on Yoga and worshipping of Ishta Linga. Tents will be installed on the mutt premises for the accommodation of the participants, he said.

Sri Basavakumar Swami said that as part of the Sharana Mela, a weeklong chanting of Vachanas will be held beginning this Tuesday. From morning to night, every day, various people will take turns to chant Vachanas at the Mahamane, he said.

Mega statue

The seer said that a 112-ft high statue of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara is in the final stages of construction at Kumbalgod in Bengaluru with devotees spending around ₹8 crore so far.

While painting of the statue will be completed by the month-end, other works, including those on meditation hall, are likely to take around six or seven months to be completed, he said.