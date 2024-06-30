Hamsa Moily, daughter of former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily, passes away

Hamsa Moily, daughter of former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily died in Bengaluru on June 30. She was 46. She was ailing for some time.

Hamsa was an acclaimed Bharata Natya dancer as well as a choreographer and had even acted in a Tamil period film titled Shringaram that was based on the lives of Devadasis.

As a dancer, she had given a number of performances in India and abroad beside sharing her dance experiences with children and actors through different organisations.

She acted in various theatre productions and also acted, directed and choreographed, Chinta a play in English, based on Mahashweta Devi’s story.

Her choreography work includes Sri Ramayana Mahanveshanam, performances based on her father’s book; Bhavana, a Bharatanatyam dance/theatre production on the theme of adoption; stage plays Kurukshetra se kargil tak and Bidaru Mandala directed by noted theatre personality M.S. Sathyu.

In his condolence message, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar said Hamsa had ideals of social justice like her father and wanted to ensure that even the last man in the society had access to different forms of art.