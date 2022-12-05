Hampi Utsav to begin tentatively on January 27

December 05, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The district administration is making all preparations to celebrate the utsav in a grand manner, says Minister Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle speaking at a meeting of senior district-level officers in Hosapete on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Waqf and Vijayanagar district in-charge Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle has said that the three-day Hampi Utsav will be organised between January 27 and 29, 2023 and the district administration is making all preparations to celebrate the utsav in grand manner.

Speaking at a meeting of senior district-level officers in Hosapete on Monday on making preparations for the festival, the Minister said that the event was postponed as the schedule was clashing with the Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Haveri.

“We initially decided to hold Hampi Utsav on January 7 and 8. But, Kannada Sahitya Sammelan is also planned during the same period. So, we have now decided to tentatively hold it on January 27, 28 and 29 next year. However, the dates will be finalised after discussing the issue with the Chief Minister,” she said.

The Minister said that the utsav will be held in a grand manner with a host of cultural activities, including a sound and light programme that will showcase the glory of the Vijayanagar Empire.

“There will be three stages, the first near the Gayatri Peetha, the second near the Virupaksheshwara Temple and the third one near the Eduru Basavanna Temple. We will take a final decision on having one more stage depending upon the availability of space,” Ms. Jolle said.

On the requirement of funds, Ms. Jolle said that the Department of Kannada and Culture has already released ₹4.10 crore and the district administration has sought an additional ₹6 crore from the Tourism Department.

“Besides, we will approach private companies to provide their money from their Corporate Social Responsibility Funds for the purpose,” she said.

Lok Sabha member Y. Devendrappa, City Municipal Council president Sunkamma, Hosapete Urban Development Authority chairman Ashok Jire, Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Harshal Bhoyar Narayanrao, Superintendent of Police Shrihari Babu B.L., Additional Deputy Commissioner T.V. Prakash, Assistant Commissioner Siddarameshwar and other senior officers were present.

