Hampi Utsav on January 11, 12

Hampi Utsav, which had been postponed for various reasons, including enforcement of the model code of conduct for elections, will be held on January 11 and 12, said Deputy Chief Minister and Ballari district in charge Laxman Savadi here on Tuesday.

He announced the dates after consulting people’s representatives at the KDP meeting here.

“Hampi Utsav is normally held in November. But, it was postponed many times owing to various reasons, including the enforcement of the model code of conduct. This time, we will hold it on January 11 and 12 and, next time onwards, it would be held in November,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister clarified that there was no dearth of funds for the two-day celebrations and promised to release the required amount after obtaining details from the district administration and discussing with the Department of Kannada and Culture.

“I will direct the Department of Kannada and Culture, the nodal department for the utsav, to immediately depute an officer for the smooth conduct of the event,” he said.

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Siddarama Kalmatha expressed discontent over the postponement of Hampi Utsav by stating that all other celebrations were held on time except Hampi Utsav. He demanded that the government increase the duration of the celebration by one day to make it a three-day event.

Parliamentarians Y. Devindrappa and Karadi Sanganna, legislators S.V. Ramachandra, B. Nagendra, G. Karunakara Reddy, G. Somashekhara Reddy, E. Tukaram, Ganesh, Somalingappa, Allam Veerabhadrappa, and others were present.