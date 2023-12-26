ADVERTISEMENT

Hampi Utsav begins on February 2

December 26, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Housing Minister and Vijayanagar district in-charge Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan said that instructions have been issued to the district administration to organise the utsav in a grand manner

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Hampi Utsav 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The three-day Hampi Utsav will be held from February 2, 2024. The festival will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Housing Minister and Vijayanagar district in-charge Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan said that instructions have been issued to the district administration to organise the utsav in a grand manner by involving local artistes. The Minister has said that a meeting involving all the elected representatives, including legislators, would be convened soon in connection with the festival preparations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US