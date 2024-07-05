Hampi university V-C unhappy with quality of recent researches

The quality of research has come down in recent years as the researchers are not ready to put in hard work, said D.V. Parashivamurthy, Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University at Hampi.

He spoke after inaugurating the association of senior research scholars at Kuvempu Adhyayana Kendra at Kuppali in Tirthahalli taluk on Friday. “Serious research demands both intelligence and hard work. However, there is a shortage of students, scholars with intelligence ready to work hard on any subject. This has impacted the outcome of the research,” he said.

Earlier, many would take up research to get deep into the chosen subject and work hard with the expectation that some people would appreciate the outcome. They were not bothered about the certificates. “However, now, many of those who get into research are worried only about certificates,” he opined.

Mr. Parashivamurthy said Hampi University had created knowledge and disseminated it on a large scale. The university had also contributed in the field of research.

K.T. Parvathamma, president of the Senior Research Scholars’ Association, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Prathishthana secretary Kadidal Prakash, Kuvempu Adhyayana Kendra head B.M. Puttaiah, and association secretary Rajendra Buradikatti were present.

