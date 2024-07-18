Hampi University to launch Mane Manege Pustaka programme to promote reading habits in college students

In order to develop reading habits among college students, Kannada University, Hampi, has decided to launch a “Mane Manege Pustaka” (books to every house) programme, particularly in the districts that comes under the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Prasararanga, the publication wing of the Kannada University, has planned to launch the government programme, aided and private degree colleges in Vijayanagara and Ballari districts to start with. Books published in the Kannada language on various topics would be offered to students at 50% discount price.

On a pilot basis, the faculty members of the Prasararanga conducted the programme in a couple of colleges a few months ago. Since it had received a positive response from students, the university has decided to officially launch the programme in a full-scale for the benefit of the students as well as to reach out villages where there are prospective buyers.

Slim volumes

Speaking to The Hindu, Prasararanga Director Madhava Peraje said small books with 30-50 pages written in Kannada on various topics would be displayed in the college and an awareness programme would be created among the students on the benefits of reading books. The prices of the books would be less than ₹50.

It has published a series of publications such as Mantapamale, Nammavaru Male and Navasakshara for catering to the interests of students and common people.

Stating that reading habits among the youngsters has been declining owing to Internet, gadgets and addiction to social media, Dr. Paraje said, “We are catering to interests of students by delivering books at the doorsteps of colleges.”

Established in 1992, Prasararanga has published over 1,500 books. It has published books in areas such as Kannada language, literature, culture, fine arts, history, archaeology, Dravidian studies, Jainism, manuscripts, tribal studies, folklore, women, environment, medicine, and developmental studies.

Proposal before KK board

To market books published over the years, the university has placed a proposal before the Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board to purchase 290 books on various topics in 350 aided and degree colleges in the region. The estimated cost of these books would be around ₹1.20 crore. The State government has set aside ₹5,000 crore for the KKRDB in 2024-25. The Board Chairman Dr Ajay Singh has approved the proposal, Prasararanga officials said.

However, the Deputy commissioners of the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballari, Vijayanagara and Koppal have not yet cleared the proposal on purchasing books, university official said.

Prasararanga sells more than lakhs of books during Hampi Festival and All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. It also holds “Pustaka Samskruthi Yaatre” (book tour) to reach readers in villages and remote areas, said M.M. Shivaprakash of Prasararanga.