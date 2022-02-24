Hampi to host seminar on Indian temple architecture

30 scholars are expected to share their knowledge and experiences

The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi in Vijayanagara district is getting ready for an international seminar of temple architecture. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

30 scholars are expected to share their knowledge and experiences

As part of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is organising an international seminar on Indian temple architecture at Hampi in Vijayanagara district on Friday and Saturday.

As per information provided by the Department of Information and Public Relations, the event will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy. Tourism Minister B.S. Anand Singh, Lok Sabha member from Ballari Y. Devendrappa and Vijayanagara district in-charge Shashikala Jolle will attend.

The seminar is expected to discuss philosophical, religious, social, technical and scientific, art and architectural aspects of temple building in the Indian subcontinent. The architectural marvels found in various temples across the Indian landscape are expected to be in focus during the deliberations.

As many as 30 scholars from different countries in South West Asia are expected to participate and share their knowledge and experiences on temple architecture. A booklet that provides brief introduction to 75 ancient temples of architectural importance will be released during the event.