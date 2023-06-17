Hampi to host G-20 meeting from July 13 to 16

June 17, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - BENGALURU

Representatives of 33 countries are set to take part in the G-20 meeting scheduled to be held at Hampi from July 13 to 16.

The principal advisers to the heads of 33 countries and top-ranking officials are among those participating in this meeting, according to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.

The Minister told media persons in Bengaluru on Friday that the government had decided to release ₹47.66 crore for the meeting. He said the heads of the departments concerned had been instructed to take up preparations for the meeting. Similarly, delegates would be taken to several destinations that represent Karnataka’s culture, he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister held a meeting of officials from different departments on Friday to take stock of preparations for the G-20 meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.