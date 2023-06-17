ADVERTISEMENT

Hampi to host G-20 meeting from July 13 to 16

June 17, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Representatives of 33 countries are set to take part in the G-20 meeting scheduled to be held at Hampi from July 13 to 16.

The principal advisers to the heads of 33 countries and top-ranking officials are among those participating in this meeting, according to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.

The Minister told media persons in Bengaluru on Friday that the government had decided to release ₹47.66 crore for the meeting. He said the heads of the departments concerned had been instructed to take up preparations for the meeting. Similarly, delegates would be taken to several destinations that represent Karnataka’s culture, he noted.

The Minister held a meeting of officials from different departments on Friday to take stock of preparations for the G-20 meeting.

