Hampi, Mysuru included in Swadesh Darshan scheme

January 05, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai described as “a moment of pride for Karnataka” for enlisting Hampi and Mysuru in the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, a Central sector scheme launched in 2014-15 by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

The scheme aims to promote, develop, and harness the potential of tourism and integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits.

Under the scheme, the Ministry of Tourism provides financial assistance to the State government for the infrastructure development of circuits.

The scheme is envisioned to synergise with other schemes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Skill India, and Make in India with the idea of positioning the tourism sector as a major engine for job creation, the driving force for economic growth, and building synergy with various sectors to enable tourism to realise its potential.

