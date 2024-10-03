ADVERTISEMENT

Hampi Kannada University offers books at 50% discount at Mysuru Dasara exhibition

Published - October 03, 2024 01:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Prasararanga is the publication unit of Kannada University in Hampi

The Hindu Bureau

Prasararanga of Kannada University at Hampi in Vijayanagar. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

For the benefit of book lovers, Kannada University, Hampi, is offering a 50% discount on books published in Kannada language by the university at the stalls set up at the Dasara exhibition in Mysuru.

Prasararanga, the publication unit of Kannada University, has set up two stalls to sell its books comprising more than 250 titles on various subjects during the world famous Dasara festival in Mysuru.  Book lovers can visit the stalls till the end of the nine-day festival.

Dr Madhava Peraje (2nd right), Director of Prasararanga, Kannada University, Hampi and his team with books published by Prasararanga. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

Established in 1992, Prasararanga has published over 1,500 books. Its objective is to promote knowledge in Kannada and culture. It has published books on Kannada language, literature, culture, fine arts, history, archaeology, Dravidian studies, Jainism, manuscripts, tribal studies, folk-lore, women, environment, medicine, and development studies.

“We have a series of publications, such as MantapamaleNammavaru Male and Navasakshara, to cater to the interests of students and the common people,” said Madhava Peraje, Director, Prasararanga.

For the first time, the university is participating in the Dasara exhibition. It has set up stalls at Scouts and Guides Ground, opposite old Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru.

