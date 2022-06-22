  Hampi Express, Golgumbaz Express to get LHB coaches

Change of rakes will take place from Thursday

Passengers travelling by Mysuru-Hubballi Hampi Express and Mysuru-Solapur Golgumbaz Express can heave a sigh of relief as the railway authorities have announced the change of rakes from the conventional coaches to LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches for these two trains.

The LHB coaches will provide better amenities and ride comfort compared to conventional ICF coaches and the change of rakes will take place with effect from Thursday.

The two rakes of Train No. 16691 Hubballi-Mysuru Hampi Daily Express will be provided with LHB coaches with effect from June 23 and 24 from Hubballi. Similarly, the two rakes of Train No. 16592 Mysuru-Hubballi Hampi Daily Express will also have LHB coaches with effect from June 26 and June 27 respectively from Mysuru, according to the railway authorities.

The authorities have also announced that that the first and second rake of Train No. 16535 Mysuru – Solapur Golgumbaz Daily Express will be provided with LHB coaches in place of conventional coaches with effect from June 24 and June 25 from Mysuru respectively.

Likewise, the first and second rake of Train No. 16536 Solapur – Mysuru Golgumbaz Daily Express will be provided with LHB coaches in place of conventional coaches with effect from June 25 and 26 from Solapur, the authorities added.

The above mentioned trains will run with a revised rake composition comprising one AC 2-tier coach, three AC 3-tier coaches,12 Second Class Sleeper Coaches, three Second Class Antodaya Coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans with generator.

Train regulation

The railway authorities said in a release that Train No. 12577 Darbhanga–Mysuru Weekly Superfast Express commencing journey from Darbhanga on June 30 will be regulated for 195 minutes over Southern Railway jurisdictions due to engineering works.

Similarly, Train No. 12609 MGR Chennai Central–Mysuru Daily Superfast Express commencing journey from MGR Chennai Central on June 30 will be regulated for 30 minutes over Southern Railway jurisdictions, the release added.