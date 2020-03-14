COVID-19: Hampi closed for a week

KALABURAGI

14 March 2020 21:39 IST

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul has ordered for closure of Hampi for a week.

The Deputy Commissioner and the District Magistrate issued the order on Saturday banning the entry of all tourists between 6 a.m. of March 15 and 6 a.m. of March 22.

“Since Hampi is a World Heritage Site, there is heavy footfall of foreign and local tourists, many of whom arrive at the location without undergoing the 14-day compulsory quarantine causing problems in screening as well as control of spread via contact in case of infection,” Mr. Nakul said.

Addressing a media conference on Saturday, he said that all cinemas in the the district would remain closed for a week from Sunday.

On the status of suspected cases, he said three of the 10 suspected people had tested negative and the reports of the rest were awaited.

The officer also appealed to the people to contact the helpline (104 for State and 08392-277100 for Ballari district) for any queries.