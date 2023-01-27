HamberMenu
Hampi Circuit will be launched soon, says CM

January 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with other dignitaries inaugurating the Hampi Utsav in Hampi on Friday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with other dignitaries inaugurating the Hampi Utsav in Hampi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Emphasising that the Vijayanagar Empire was one of the most powerful and wealthy kingdoms of medieval times which altered the history of the nation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the State government is committed to extending all facilities to the convenience of tourists visiting the heritage site from across the world.

Inaugurating the Hampi Utsav in the newly formed Vijayanagar district on Friday, Mr. Bommai said that the land of Vijayanagar Empire and the beautiful architecture of every stone monument narrated a story of its past glory.

To boost tourism across the State, the government will soon create a Hampi circuit in North Karnataka and a Mysuru circuit in South Karnataka region, he said.

Lauding the tireless efforts of Tourism Minister Anand Singh in the formation of the new district, Mr. Bommai said that if the visionary plans chalked out by Mr. Singh are implemented, then Vijayanagar will soon become a model district in State.

Mr. Bommai also reiterated that the State government recently allocated ₹120 crore for the comprehensive development of Anjanadri Hill in Koppal district.

The Chief Minister recalled his association with the former Deputy Chief Minister late M.P. Prakash with whom he shared the dais during the first Hampi Utsav.

