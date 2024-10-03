The ten-day Dasara 2024 festivities got off to a traditional start atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on October 3. The chief guest, noted writer Hampa Nagarajaiah (Hampana), lit a lamp and showered flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in a silver chariot in the temple, to inaugurate the grand celebrations.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar, Ministers H. C. Mahadevappa, K. Venkatesh, K. H. Muniyappa, H. K. Patil and Shivaraj Tangadagi, MLAs G. T. Deve Gowda and Tanveer Sait were among those who participated in the inaugural event.

Prior to the inaugural event, Mr Nagarajaiah visited Sri Chamundeshwari temple and offered a special puja. Mr Nagarajaiah was accompanied by his family members, the Chief Minister, the Dy CM and other dignitaries.

Writer’s advice to politicians

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nagarajaiah advised against attempting to dislodge elected governments.

“I appeal to the Goddess Chamundeshwari to stop people from getting the thought of toppling elected governments, and safeguard elected governments. It is easy to demolish, but tough to build. Frequent elections (in case a government falls) are a burden on the common people, who are already facing difficulties. The common man will collapse if more burden is imposed on him. It is not possible for any one particular party to remain in power. The defeated party needs five years to come back to power, winning over the hearts of the people,” the writer said, perhaps referring to the recent political developments in Karnataka and verbal fights among leaders from the ruling and opposition parties.

The writer also prayed to the goddess to put an end to the ongoing war in West Asia, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as the hostilities were causing the death of hundreds of innocent people. The leaders of those countries must, instead, look after the welfare of their countrymen.

Writer had aspired to be a wrestler

Hampana had actually aspired to become a wrestler (pailwan), and not a literary personality!

The writer’s assertion surprised many people who had gathered atop Chamundi Hills to witness the inauguration of the festivities.

Hampana was inspired to get into wrestling by the popularity of Mysuru Ustad Tiger Ramu, a famous wrestler in Mandya, when he was in class six in 1948.

“I went to the garadi mane (place where wrestlers practice the sport and exercise) to become a pailwan. Ustad Kalappa suggested that I cut my curly hair to become a pailwan. I went home with a cleanly shaven head. My uncle scolded me for shaving my head when my father was alive. After that, I did not step into the garadi mane again,” he recalled.

He urged the government to promote ‘desi kushti’ (traditional wrestling).

Indirectly referring to the present political scenario in Karnataka, the writer said, “I feel Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D. K. Shivakumar may have been trained in the garadi mane looking at the way they are facing the hurdles and challenges without getting bogged down. Life is a big ‘akhada’ (wrestling pit). We should not get discouraged or demotivated by the problems we come across. Being generous, gentle and noble is not weak. Everyone will have the courage and strength to overcome challenges.”

‘Pailwan of literary world’

In his address, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described Hampana as an eminent writer and added that he should have got the opportunity of inaugurating the Dasara festivities in Mysuru much earlier.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, in his speech, said he was happy that Hampana inaugurated this year’s festivities. He is the ‘pailwan’ (wrestler) of the literary world. “Hampa Nagarajaiah is like my guru. I have known him for the last 55 years since his son Harsha was my classmate. The absence of the writer’s wife Kamala Hampana (who passed away recently) is palpable.”

