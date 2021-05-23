Hamlet sealed after crowd gathers at horse cremation

The district administration sealed on Sunday Maradimath, a hamlet in Belagavi district, after a large crowd gathered to pay last respects to a horse dedicated to the local deity on Saturday.

The crowd gathered at the cremation of the divine horse attached to the Kadasiddeshwar Ashram in Maradimath village, near Konnur, on Saturday.

Photos and videos of the event were shared widely on social media.

This alerted officers who visited Maradimath and sealed the hamlet of around 400 houses. Movement of people will be restricted. Residents of all houses will be tested for COVID-19, SARI and ILI, Tahsildar Prakash Holeppagol told journalists in Konnur on Sunday.

The villagers had released the ashram horse with a prayer to Sri Kadasiddeshwar to rid the world of COVID-19. It had gone around grazing in the village, unhindered, for two days. But it died suddenly on Friday night. An elaborate cremation was held on Saturday, where the seer, Sri Pavadeshwar Swami, conducted the rituals. Officials sealed the hamlet on Sunday.