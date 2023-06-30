Halted SWD canal construction results waterlogging in this Whitefield area

June 30, 2023 05:00 am | Updated June 29, 2023 11:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Storm Water Drain (SWD) canal construction work that halted abruptly about six months back at Belathur in Whitefield has now resulted in waterlogging, causing inconvenience to the residents living in the area.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) however argued that they were helpless as the works were stopped due to litigation. It should be noted that in over 118 survey numbers the civic body was unable to carry out anti-encroachment drive due to litigation.

The construction of the drain here was started in October, 2022, to channel rainwater to avoid flooding during monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Navneet Pai, a resident talking to The Hindu said, “As there were no drains in the vicinity, the residents were pursuing the BBMP for the last five years to lay drains. Although the SWD department commenced work recently, the same was stopped, further prolonging the problem.”

Mr. Pai said that during heavy rainfall, the residents are forced to stay indoors due to inundation of roads. If one ventures out, people have to wade through knee deep water.

Three apartments bear the brunt

The residents of at least three apartments are bearing the brunt of incomplete drain works. The water stagnating at a nearby empty site and drain now is a hotbed for mosquito breeding.

A BBMP official said some apartments in the area are built encroaching rajakaluve which is a root cause of the problem. In absence of drains the water is now flowing into a vacant site. The problem can only be resolved after taking anti-encroachment measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT