HAL’s new factory a one-stop solution for India’s helicopter requirements

February 06, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

HAL’s new helicopter factory in Tumakuru, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will become a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements of the country.

The factory will produce hundreds of helicopters and generate business to the tune of ₹4 lakh crore, besides generating direct and indirect employment boosting the regional economy, Mr. Modi said.

According to HAL, the factory is fully operational as the heli-runway, flight hangar, final assembly hangar, structure assembly hangar, air traffic control (ATC) and various supporting service facilities have already been established. This factory is being equipped with state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 standard tools and techniques for its operations.

Initially, this factory will build the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single engine multipurpose utility helicopter with unique feature of high manoeuvrability. It will initially produce around 30 helicopters per year, and it can be enhanced to 60 and then 90 helicopters per year in a phased manner.

The factory will also produce Indian Multi Role Helicopters (IMRH) and undertake Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO) of helicopters in the future. On the occasion Mr. Modi also unveiled a LUH.