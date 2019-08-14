Halfway home: From relief centres to temporary shelters

With water level receding in the swollen rivers of northern districts of Karnataka, the district administrations are gearing up to provide accommodation to residents in their villages as hundreds of houses have either collapsed or damaged severely turning them unfit for living.

Several district administrations have started working towards this.

For instance, Haveri district administration has chalked out plans to build temporary sheds for the flood-displaced. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner N. Thippeswamy, the process of identifying land in eleven villages of the district has begun. “We plan to build 835 sheds in 11 villages. The construction will begin in two days,” he said. The sheds would be erected on government lands and in case there is no suitable government land, private lands will be identified, he said.

In Belagavi where 7,200 houses have been completely damaged and 11,832 houses partially damaged, the administration has kept two options open. “One option is accommodating families that have lost their houses in rehabilitation centres especially those set up in government buildings and community halls for two more months. The second option is providing temporary accommodation - individual or joint - in places of higher altitude close to the villages,” said K.V. Rajendra, CEO of Belagavi Zilla Panchayat.

Apart from releasing ₹95,000 to those with completely damaged houses, the administration plans to appeal to philanthropists and NGOs to donate building material for repairing and rebuilding damaged houses. Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli has convened a meeting of stakeholders, NGOs and officials on Friday.

In Yadgir

The district administration of Yadgir is considering erecting temporary shelters after the survey of damaged houses in villages. “After the survey, we will distribute compensation to house owners. In case of houses unfit for living, temporary sheds will be erected to accommodate such families till houses are rebuilt,” Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir M. Kurma Rao said.

Raichur district too has not received much rainfall but both districts have been affected by flood waters from neighbouring districts and Maharashtra. The evacuation of residents of 26 villages in Raichur district was a precautionary measure.

“We will decide on whether to erect temporary sheds once flood intensity reduces and survey on house damages,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Raichur Govind Reddy said.

Bagalkot district

In Bagalkot district, large tents have been erected to rehabilitate people. “As many as 35 large tents are serving as rehabilitation centres. As schools are reopening, we may require more tents,” Assistant Commissioner Ikram Sharif said.

(With inputs from Rishikesh Bahadur Desai, Ravikumar Naraboli, and Firoz Rozindar)